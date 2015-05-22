FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore, Zhengzhou bourses to jointly develop commodities markets
May 22, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore, Zhengzhou bourses to jointly develop commodities markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) and China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange plan to collaborate on developing commodities markets, the SGX said on Friday.

The two exchanges signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in areas including development of new commodity derivative products, it said in a statement.

SGX’s derivatives business has been booming, becoming the largest contributor to its revenue, while its equity business struggles. The exchange already clears more than 90 percent of globally traded iron ore swaps.

Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange is one of four futures exchanges in China, trading mainly agricultural products.

“ZCE (Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange) and SGX have complementary product categories,” said Zhang Fan, chairman of the Chinese exchange. “By working more closely together, both exchanges can leverage each other’s strengths to expand, promote and facilitate the development of both markets.”

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
