June 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit to increase 90-110 percent from 295 million yuan ($47.51 million) a year earlier mainly on better tourism, media businesses

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pth5gR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)