Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd

* Says has raised 4 billion yuan ($661.14 million) in Shanghai IPO, biggest listing since 2012

* Says the online part of the sale has attracted interest amounting to about 20.53 times the amount on offer

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0502 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)