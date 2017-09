SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd unofficially closed up 12.5 percent in their debut on Wednesday in the biggest listing in China since initial public offerings resumed a month ago.

The shares had earlier risen by their by daily limit of 44 percent.

Shaanxi Coal unofficially closed at 4.50 yuan, up from its IPO price of 4 yuan. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)