Shaanxi Coal to debut in Shanghai on Jan 28, biggest China listing since 2012
#Energy
January 24, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Shaanxi Coal to debut in Shanghai on Jan 28, biggest China listing since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd, a major coal miner, will debut on the Shanghai stock exchange on Jan. 28, the exchange said on Friday, in the biggest mainland China listing since the initial public offering market was reopened late last month.

The company raised 4 billion yuan ($660.97 million) via the IPO, down about 60 percent from a target set this month after the stock regulator stepped up its policing around IPO pricing behaviour.

The Shanghai stock exchange made the announcement in a text message received by Reuters.

Shaanxi Coal will trade under the Reuters Instrument Code . China Securities, CICC and BOC International are the underwriters for the IPO.

($1 = 6.0517 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
