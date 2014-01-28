FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shaanxi Coal shares open up 20 pct in biggest China listing since 2012
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 28, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Shaanxi Coal shares open up 20 pct in biggest China listing since 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd, China’s third biggest listed coal miner, jumped 20 percent at open in its Shanghai debut on Tuesday, in the biggest mainland China listing since the initial public offering market was reopened late last month.

The first day spike in Shaanxi Coal’s shares is in line with those of other companies that have listed on China’s bourses over the past few weeks, as the securities regulator stepped up its oversight over pricing of IPOs.

Shares of Shaanxi Coal opened at 4.8 yuan, up from its IPO price of 4 yuan. Under the new listing rules, shares are allowed to rise or fall up to 20 percent at the open from the IPO price.

The company raised 4 billion yuan ($661.29 million) in its IPO, down about 60 percent from a target set this month following the increased policing by the stock regulator.

China Securities, CICC and BOC International are the underwriters for the deal. ($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.