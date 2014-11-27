FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shaftesbury full-year EPRA NAV rises 25.7 pct to 7.13 stg
November 27, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shaftesbury full-year EPRA NAV rises 25.7 pct to 7.13 stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc

* Final dividend up 5.6 percent to 6.6 pence per share

* Total dividend 13.1 penceper share

* FY EPRA NAV increased by 25.7 pct to 7.13 stg (2013: 5.67 stg)

* Final dividend per share of 6.6p (2013: 6.25p), an increase of 5.6 pct

* Continued strong demand across all portfolio

* Vacant space available to let at 30.9.2014: 0.6 pct of ERV

* Equivalent yield compression of 55 basis points to 4.00 pct in wholly owned portfolio and 48 basis points to 4.10 pct in longmartin joint venture

* CEO - anticipate continuing growth in London’s working and residential population and economic performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

