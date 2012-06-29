Shah Deniz II aims to pick Europe pipeline end-2012

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The partners in Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II gas field aim to decide the winning pipeline that will carry Caspian gas to Europe by the end of 2012, moving the decision forward by up to six months, a senior Socar executive told Reuters on Friday.

“There is the chance that we could make a final investment decision by the end of this year,” Elshad Nassirov, vice president for investments and marketing at Azerbaijan’s state-run energy firm said.

The consortium developing the giant field, led by BP, Statoil, Socar, Total and ENI, previously expected to make a decision in June 2012.

The scaled down Nabucco West pipeline project emerged as one of two final contenders to transport Caspian gas into Europe on Thursday, alongside the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, after Shah Deniz II partners ruled out a rival project.

The decision is part of a long process of elimination to choose a new pipeline to break Russia’s dominance of the European Union natural gas market.