Shake Shack first-quarter revenue jumps 56 percent
May 13, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Shake Shack first-quarter revenue jumps 56 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as increasingly health-conscious U.S. customers opted for its hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers.

The company reported a $12.7 million net loss attributable to Shake Shack, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with a profit of $1.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $37.8 million from $24.2 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

