Shake Shack reports loss due to $1.1 mln IPO charge
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
March 11, 2015 / 8:24 PM / 3 years ago

Shake Shack reports loss due to $1.1 mln IPO charge

March 11 (Reuters) - Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc reported a quarterly loss, due to an after-tax charge of $1.1 million related to its initial public offering.

The company’s shares were down 6.4 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Shake Shack reported a net loss of $1.4 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $997,000, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 51.5 percent to $34.8 million.

Same-Shack sales rose 7.2 percent in the quarter, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

