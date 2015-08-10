Shake Shack shares jump after profit and sales beat consensus

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc, known for its indulgent hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers, rich shakes and crinkle-cut french fries, on Monday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, sending its shares up almost 8 percent.

The New York-based company founded by celebrity chef Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, said sales at established restaurants soared 12.9 percent in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts call for a rise of 8.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Shake Shack’s same restaurant sales include domestic company-operated Shacks opened for 24 months or longer.

Net income was $1.1 million, or 8 cents per share. Excluding items, Shake Shack earned 9 cents per share, on total revenue of $48.5 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 3 cents per share and revenue of $42.8 million.

Shares in the company, which went public on Jan. 30 with an IPO offering price of $21, were trading at $76 in extended trading on Monday. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan Crosby)