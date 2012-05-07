Czechs eye moratorium on shale gas exploration

PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - The Czech Environment Ministry said it is planning up to a two-year moratorium on granting licences for shale gas exploration until new legislation is put in place.

During the moratorium, the ministry would look at preparing geological and mining legislation, it said.

“Existing Czech legislation is not prepared for such technically complicated research like there is in the case of shale gas,” the ministry said on its website. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)