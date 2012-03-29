FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PGNiG eyes foreign partner for shale
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 29, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 6 years ago

Poland's PGNiG eyes foreign partner for shale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG is in talks with a foreign partner to help develop shale gas reserves, the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Marek Karabula said on Thursday.

Karabula declined to provide specific details but said a foreign partner would bring both expertise and capital to future shale exploration and development.

“We are in contact with one foreign partner,” Karabula said at a conference.

Earlier this week, PGNiG launched fresh shale gas drilling in the southeast of the country in a continued drive to tap unconventional gas, despite a recent study showing Poland’s shale gas potential could be far lower than earlier forecasts.

The state-owned group holds 15 of 109 shale gas exploration licences awarded by Poland in the past few years. The European Union nation is seeking to develop shale reserves to help reduce Poland’s overwhelming dependence on costly Russian supplies. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.