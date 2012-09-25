New shale gas licences at risk without common standards -study

* Public acceptance paramount to shale gas projects

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Companies involved in exploring for shale gas need to operate to a common standard or risk delaying new licensing rounds for further drilling sites, a consultancy report said on Tuesday.

Norwegian risk management firm DNV published a summary of recommendations to shale gas companies, responding to industry respondents who said the lack of a common standard could put a halt to governments issuing further site licences.

Shale gas fracking, which involves injecting liquids and chemicals into underground rock formations to retrieve trapped gas, has revolutionised the U.S. energy landscape, but environmental concerns have meant a more sceptical reception for the method in Europe.

“Public acceptance is paramount to the successful permitting and operation of shale gas projects,” said Steinar Thon, associate director at DNV, who led the recommended practice study.

DNV said it was crucial for companies to closely monitor fracking work and to communicate findings openly to the public, especially in regions where shale gas production is not an established industry.

Shale gas well developers should also carefully handle the water and energy resources required for exploration, especially waste water, which has been a key concern in the public debate.

Developers also need to be aware of political attitudes which vary from country to country, and in some regions legislation applicable to shale gas sites may have been developed with other purposes in mind, DNV said.

“The overall objective of this recommended practice is to establish guidelines and recommendations for the processes required to protect the safety of people and the environment during all phases of shale gas field development and operations,” said Remi Eriksen, chief executive of DNV Maritime and Oil & Gas.

The consultancy has previous experience in setting standards for energy projects, with its recommended practices on offshore pipelines currently applied on 65 percent of all new pipeline projects worldwide, DNV said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Catherine Evans)