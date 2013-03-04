FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japex agrees with Petronas to take part in Canada shale gas project
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2013 / 4:22 AM / in 5 years

Japex agrees with Petronas to take part in Canada shale gas project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) said on Monday that it has agreed with Malaysia’s Petronas to take part in a shale gas development and LNG project in Canada’s British Colombia.

Japanese firms have been investing in shale gas projects in North America to export cheaper liquefied natural gas to Asia. Asian LNG long term prices are typically oil-linked, making them pricier than LNG from the United States, where the country’s shale gas boom has helped lower natural gas prices. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Risa Maeda; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.