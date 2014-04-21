Perfect World joins consortium offering to buy out Shanda Games

April 21 (Reuters) - China’s online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd said it joined the consortium offering to buy rival Shanda Games Ltd.

Perfect World said it would buy 30.3 million class A Shanda Games shares for $100 million from Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd, a shareholder in Shanda Games.

Shanda Interactive and an affiliate of investment firm Primavera Capital, who together own 76.2 percent of Shanda Games, offered to buy the company in a deal that valued it at $1.9 billion in January. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)