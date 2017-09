May 16 (Reuters) - Shandong Meichen Science and Technology :

* Says its Hangzhou-based wholly owned subsidiary signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Quzhou Government with a term of 3 years

* Says its subsidiary and Quzhou Government to cooperate on development of tourism resource and construction of municipal projects and landscape engineering

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zeza

