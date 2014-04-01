FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Shandong Molong slide 6 pct after it posts full-year loss
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 1, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Shares of Shandong Molong slide 6 pct after it posts full-year loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd slid 6 percent in resumed trade on Tuesday after it reported a full-year loss for 2013.

Late on Monday, Shandong Molong reported a full-year net loss of 175.7 million yuan ($28.26 million), compared with a profit of 134.3 milllion yuan a year earlier. It postponed the release of its earnings on Monday and suspended its shares pending the release.

Shandong Molong’s stock fell as much as 6 percent to HK$1.91, lagging a 0.6 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Petrochina , China’s largest oil and gas producer, and state-run oil group China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) are the company’s main customers, accounting for more than a quarter of revenues. ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.