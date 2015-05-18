FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai considering first issuance of muni bonds in free trade zone - sources
May 18, 2015

Shanghai considering first issuance of muni bonds in free trade zone - sources

Engen Tham, Nathaniel Taplin

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai is considering issuing municipal bonds in the city’s free trade zone (FTZ), sources told Reuters on Friday, which would mark the first such issue in the zone.

Chinese banks would be able to tap offshore funds for their purchases of the municipal bonds in the FTZ, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The Shanghai Municipal Finance Bureau said in an email to Reuters on Monday that the provincial government is currently looking into the issuance of municipal bonds, when asked if an offering in the FTZ was planned. (Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Ryan Woo)

