Shanghai copper stocks rise to highest in nearly a decade
March 2, 2012 / 8:13 AM / in 6 years

Shanghai copper stocks rise to highest in nearly a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.5 percent to 221,487 tonnes, weekly data from the exchange showed on Friday, the highest level since August 2002.

Importers of refined copper in China have delayed some February-March shipments and diverted some cargoes to South Korea due to weak demand, traders said.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7 percent to 61,330 yuan ($9,700) a tonne at the close.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal

