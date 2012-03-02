UPDATE 1-Shanghai copper stocks at highest since Aug 2002

(Adds comments, details)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to their highest in nearly a decade, data showed on Friday, suggesting oversupply in top copper consumer China where demand has been slower than expected.

Many had expected Chinese copper demand to rebound after the Lunar New Year break in January, but a slower domestic economy and strains from a prolonged debt crisis in Europe cut its appetite for the industrial metal.

Stockpiles of copper in Shanghai warehouses rose 2.5 percent to 221,487 tonnes, weekly data from the exchange showed, the highest level since early August 2002.

The first time Shanghai copper stocks hit near-decade highs was in mid-February, before dropping about 1,000 tonnes to 216,086 tonnes last week.

“There is significant oversupply in the Chinese market. Import levels are running very high and demand is not as good as it could be,” said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

Importers of refined copper in China have delayed some February-March shipments and diverted some cargoes to South Korea due to weak demand, traders said.

Bonnie Liu, commodity analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai, said slower-than-expected copper demand in China may continue to boost the stockpiles.

“I see the pressure is still there for the stocks to move up and at the end of the first quarter, total stocks will be at 300,000 tonnes,” said Liu.

Copper has gained more than 13 percent so far this year, benefiting like other risk assets from increased liquidity across markets as countries ease credit conditions to spur economic growth.

But investors have struggled to push prices even higher, with Chinese demand remaining slack.

NEW NORMAL

China’s refined copper imports fell to 335,480 tonnes in January from a record-high of 406,937 tonnes in December, customs data showed last month.

With the arbitrage window staying shut, giving the Chinese no incentive to import copper, and liquidity still tight, Liu said China’s imports of refined copper may drop to around 250,000 tonnes in February and possibly stay around that level for the rest of the first half of the year.

“There are probably more than 600,000 tonnes of copper sitting in storage, including bonded warehouses. Physical copper isn’t selling well because of the deep discount on spot material,” said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that if LME premiums continue to increase it could prompt smelters to export material.

China consumes 40 percent of the world’s copper, and 600,000 tonnes represent about 27 days worth of usage.

But ANZ’s Trevethan suggested the recent surge in Shanghai copper stockpiles may be in anticipation of a recovery in Chinese demand.

“We think that merchants are taking advantage of low U.S. premia and freight rates to move metal to where it will be needed. Given our expectations for pickup in Chinese demand, this is a good strategic move.”

“The world will probably have to get used to higher stocks in China. This is the new normal.”

In contrast with Shanghai, copper stocks in LME warehouses have been dropping, falling another 3,250 tonnes to 289,000 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since August 2009 MCU-STOCKS.

The ratio of cancelled warrants, or those tagged for delivery, to total stocks stood at 34.3 percent, with most of the tonnage in U.S. locations. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)