Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says signs agreement to sell 25 percent stake in Wuxi Jun Tai Bullion Contracts Trading Center for 145 million yuan ($23.43 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/131AQXs

