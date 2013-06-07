ShFE to launch night trades in gold, silver from July 5-sources

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) will start after-hours trading for its gold and silver contracts from July 5, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as part of its efforts to become a more global marketplace.

The ShFE, the country’s biggest commodity exchange by the value of contracts traded, trades copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, natural rubber, fuel oil and steel, besides gold and silver. It is also preparing to launch crude oil futures. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)