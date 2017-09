March 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 28.8 percent y/y at 800.2 million yuan ($130.32 million)

* Says expects 2014 net profit to increase by double digits due to strong demand for consumer products

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyq57v

($1 = 6.1402 Chinese Yuan)