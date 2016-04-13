FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Shanghai Jahwa Group in talks to buy Mayborn stake
April 13, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

China's Shanghai Jahwa Group in talks to buy Mayborn stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese chemical products maker Shanghai Jahwa United Co said on Wednesday its controlling shareholder is in talks to buy a stake in Mayborn Group, which controls baby product maker Tommee Tippee.

In a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange, Jahwa denied that it was in talks to buy Tommee Tippee for close to 300 million pounds ($428 million), which was reported on Tuesday by Sky News.

Instead, Jahwa said its controlling shareholder, Shanghai Jahwa Group, was in talks to buy a holding in Mayborn Group, but that “there was still a lot of uncertainty”.

Mayborn Group is controlled by British private equity firm 3i.

Jahwa did not elaborate. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
