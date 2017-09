(Corrects deal value in headline to 61 mln euros from 601 mln euros)

May 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International : * Says to buy 100 percent stake in Hijos De Carlos Albo, S.L. for 60,999,840 euros from 64 individuals

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJjP

