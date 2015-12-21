BRIEF-Shanghai Kehua Bio's unit forms JV in Italy

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says a Hong Kong-based subsidiary forms joint venture in Italy

* JV Technogenetics Holdings S.R.L. with Altergon Italia

* Says the Hong Kong-based subsidiary injected capital in the joint venture and holds 80 pct stake in it

* Says the injected capital including 18.8 million euro for 100 percentt stake acquisition in Technogenetics S.R.L., which was owned by Bouty S.P.A

* Says Altergon Italia injected diagnosis business related assets in the joint venture and holds 20 pct stake in it

Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/l2rmo

