BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding to issue corporate bonds for 2 bln yuan

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding :

* Says to issue 2016 first tranche unsecured corporate bonds worth 2 billion yuan

* Says each bond with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says bonds will be with a term of three years and the interest will be paid from 2017 to 2019

* Says UBS and Credit Suisse Founder will serve as the main underwriters

* Says did not decided the interest rate of the bonds

Source text in Chinese: 188.pe/vjlx

