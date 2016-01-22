BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding to issue corporate bonds for 2 bln yuan

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding :
* Says to issue 2016 first tranche unsecured corporate bonds worth 2 billion yuan
* Says each bond with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says bonds will be with a term of three years and the interest will be paid from 2017 to 2019
* Says UBS and Credit Suisse Founder will serve as the main underwriters
* Says did not decided the interest rate of the bonds
Source text in Chinese: 188.pe/vjlx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)