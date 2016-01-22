FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding to issue corporate bonds for 2 bln yuan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding to issue corporate bonds for 2 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding :

* Says to issue 2016 first tranche unsecured corporate bonds worth 2 billion yuan

* Says each bond with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says bonds will be with a term of three years and the interest will be paid from 2017 to 2019

* Says UBS and Credit Suisse Founder will serve as the main underwriters

* Says did not decided the interest rate of the bonds

Source text in Chinese: 188.pe/vjlx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

