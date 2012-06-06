FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai Port container throughput up 2.8 pct y/y in May
June 6, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai Port container throughput up 2.8 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai Port, the world's
busiest container port, saw its container volume rise 2.8
percent in May from a year earlier, continuing the modest growth
seen in the past few months, data issued by the port's operator
showed on Wednesday.	
    Container throughput reached 2.83 million twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEUs), the most in 10 months.	
    The growth rate was up just slightly from April's 2.5
percent, potentially offering an advance glimpse into how
China's trade in May fared.	
    According to economists polled by Reuters, trade data due to
be released on Sunday is expected to show export growth rose to
6.8 percent in May, compared with 4.9 percent in April. Import
growth is forecast to rise to 5.0 percent from 0.3 percent one
month earlier.   	
    Shanghai Port saw its container throughput grow 9.2 percent
in 2011 to 31.7 million TEUs, becoming the world's first port to
surpass the 30 million TEU threshold.	
    However, Zhuge Yujie, president of Shanghai International
Port (Group) Co Ltd, the port's operator, warned
last month that growth would slow this year to 2-3 percent as
the economy slows. 	
    Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year,
including percent changes from a year earlier:    	
     Month          Container        Change
                 Volume('000 TEU)     (pct)
   May-2012           2,839            +2.8
   Apr-2012           2,719            +2.5
   Mar-2012           2,729            +3.4
   Feb-2012           2,187           +13.1
   Jan-2012           2,619            -3.3
   Dec-2011           2,658            +7.4
   Nov-2011           2,625            -0.5
   Oct-2011           2,684           +14.3
   Sep-2011           2,755            +8.5
   Aug-2011           2,806            +6.3
   Jul-2011           2,896           +12.7
   Jun-2011           2,621            +7.4
   May-2011           2,762            +7.8
 	
 (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler and
Robert Birsel)

