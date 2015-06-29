Shanghai chemical plant protesters warned to end demonstrations

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Residents of a Shanghai suburb were warned by the district government and an official newspaper to halt their protests against proposals to build a chemical plant nearby, signalling the authorities mounting impatience with the show of dissent.

Thousands of people in the district of Jinshan, about 60 km (37 miles) from central Shanghai, have been protesting at government offices and staging daily marches for about a week, despite assurances from officials that an environmental assessment linked to the plant would not go ahead.

The continuation of the demonstration in Jinshan after assurances that the plan had been shelved highlights the depth of mistrust many Chinese feel about a government that tightly controls the media and has a poor reputation for transparency.

The Jinshan government posted a statenment on its website over the weekend that accused the protesters of illegal assembly and called on them to stop the demonstrations, citing the danger that they “could be used by a small number of criminals, causing even more serious consequences”.

The statement was carried on the front page of the government-run Jinshan News on Monday.

The newspaper also ran an editorial alongside that said the “irrational assemblies” and illegal activities, including rumour mongering, libel and instigation, had “seriously disrupted the productive life of the Jinshan people as well as economic and social development, hurting normal social order”.

“Any acts that violate the bottom line of the law will be subject to punishment according to the law, which is the consensus of a society ruled by law,” the newspaper editorial said.

The editorial said the government understood the concerns of residents and had already promised to halt an environmental impact assessment presumably linked to the chemical plant.

Environmental degradation in many parts of China has angered an increasingly educated and affluent urban class.

There have been numerous protests in recent years focused, like the one in Jinshan, on petrochemical plants that produce paraxylene, known as PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)