SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar futures dropped nearly 3 percent to a session low of 3,528 yuan a tonne ahead of the HSBC China flash Producer Manufacturing Index (PMI).

Investors are concerned over China's steel market outlook as fundamentals remain weak.