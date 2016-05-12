FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SHANGHAI SHIBEI HI-TECH says 2015 dividend payment date
May 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SHANGHAI SHIBEI HI-TECH says 2015 dividend payment date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - SHANGHAI SHIBEI HI-TECH CO., LTD. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on May 18 and cash dividend of $0.03081 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on May 23

* The company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19 for A shares and June 1 for B shares

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kNk6c

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
