Shanghai stock exchange eyes increased monitoring of automated trading
October 9, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai stock exchange eyes increased monitoring of automated trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange issued draft regulations governing automated trading, including adoption of a net daily purchase quota for some securities, it said in a statement on Friday.

The exchange said it intended to step up monitoring of automated trading for signs of “abnormal” activity. If detected, such activity could prompt measures such as a halt in trade of affected stocks, or suspension of exchange operation.

The exchange, along with China’s securities regulator, will seek public reaction to the plans before addopting the new regulations. It also asked brokerages and funds to review automated trading operations so they are in line with the regulator’s existing risk management standards. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nick Heath; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

