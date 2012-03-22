BASIS POINT-Shanghai Disney seeking more loans after raises less than expected

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters Basis Point) - Shanghai Disney theme park operator Shanghai Shendi Group Co Ltd is approaching banks to reserve Rmb10bn-plus of credit quotas for itself and an additional Rmb900m in loans after failing to raise a targeted Rmb21bn in financing, banking sources said.

The state-owned firm had managed to gather only Rmb12.915bn in loans from 12 Chinese banks last month. Mandated lead arrangers China Development Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank hold 19% (Rmb2.454bn), 15.5% (Rmb2.002bn) and 15.5% (Rmb2.002bn) of the total, respectively.

Co-lead arrangers Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China , China Construction Bank, Export-Import Bank of China and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China each hold 8% (Rmb1.033bn) of the total. Participants Bank of Shanghai and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank hold 3% (Rmb387.45m) each, while participants China Citic Bank and Huaxia Bank each hold 2% (Rmb258.3m).

The loans emerged as early as the first half of 2011. Banks signed a financing framework agreement with the Shanghai government in May, then started months-long discussions on the structure and terms.

Some bankers said unattractive pricing and banks’ tightened liquidity contributed to the unsuccessful attempt.

A banker with one of the lenders said it had paid little attention to the loan offering a “very low” price. “We have a limited credit quota. We couldn’t allocate a large portion to a deal like this that has little financial return.”

Another banker with the Shanghai branch of a major state-owned bank involved in the deal said the bank had been rather “inactive” during the syndication process. “One of the district branches was doing the deal. We didn’t spend much time on it.”

“The local government must have played an important role in (sealing the deal),” another source said.

The Rmb12.915bn two-tranche loan, backing the construction of the planned Shanghai Disney theme park, comprises a Rmb7.3bn term loan tranche A that matures in 2036 and a Rmb5.615bn term loan tranche B maturing in 2016. Tranche A is for the phase one construction of Disneyland and is borrowed via Shendi’s shareholders, while tranche B is for affiliated facilities.

Both tranches paid a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.

The Disneyland financing had been a sensitive issue after reports surfaced that the project needed investment of more than Rmb110bn, almost 10 times that of Hong Kong Disneyland. The local authority did not wish to arouse a negative media reaction to the project, a banking source said earlier.

Banks signed confidentiality agreements with the company after the reports came out and were told not to comment on the latest loan.

The Shanghai Disney Resort broke ground last April, with an initial investment of about Rmb24.5bn (US$3.7bn) to build the theme park and a further Rmb4.5bn (US$0.7bn) for other facilities, including hotels and retail, dining and entertainment areas, according to its official website.

The first phase of the park construction covers an area of 3.9 square kilometres. It is slated to open at the end of 2015. On completion, the park will be the world’s sixth Disney theme park, and the first and only in the Chinese mainland.

Shendi is a joint venture investment holding company formed by Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co Ltd, Shanghai Radio, Film & Television Development Co Ltd, and Jinjiang International Group Holding Co.

The theme park will be 57% owned by the Shanghai government and 43% by Walt Disney Co. BNP Paribas is financial adviser to the Shanghai government.

The Disney project is part of the government’s Pudong District 12th Five-Year Plan.

Shanghai Shendi could not be reached for comment.