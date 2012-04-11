FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai Fosun Pharma gets China approval for H-share IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 6 years

Shanghai Fosun Pharma gets China approval for H-share IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical , a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, said on Wednesday it has received approval from China’s securities regulators to list shares in Hong Kong.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is looking to raise $600-$800 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in January.

The firm has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue up to than 547.5 million shares, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange

The listing still needs the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the firm said. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.