Shanghai Fosun Pharma gets China approval for H-share IPO

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical , a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, said on Wednesday it has received approval from China’s securities regulators to list shares in Hong Kong.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is looking to raise $600-$800 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in January.

The firm has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue up to than 547.5 million shares, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange

The listing still needs the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the firm said. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)