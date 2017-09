SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd were suspended from trading on Monday pending an important announcement, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said.

The announcement came after a source-based report by China Business News that Pudong Development Bank will likely acquire state-owned trust firm Shanghai Trust as part of the Shanghai government’s plan to consolidate the city’s financial industry. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)