Shanks says weakness in Dutch solid waste unit to hit first half
July 21, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Shanks says weakness in Dutch solid waste unit to hit first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - British waste manager Shanks Group Plc said first-half results would be hurt by a strengthening pound and further weakness at its solid waste business in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Solid waste, particularly in the Netherlands, was under increased margin pressure due to a further reduction in the volume and prices of key recyclates, as well as aggressive market pricing, Shanks said.

The company said it expected full-year results broadly in line with expectations if the solid waste market did not weaken further in the three markets. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
