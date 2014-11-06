FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Waste management firm Shanks first-half profit falls 39 pct
November 6, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Waste management firm Shanks first-half profit falls 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shanks Group Plc, which cautioned last month that full-year results would be below its estimates, posted a 39 percent fall in first-half profit due to deteriorating conditions at its Benelux solid-waste management business.

The company, which reprocesses commercial, industrial and construction waste to produce usable fuel, said underlying pretax profit fell to 11.2 million pounds ($17.9 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 18.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 6 percent to 304.8 million pounds. At constant currency, revenue was down 1 percent. ($1 = 0.6254 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

