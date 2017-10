May 16 (Reuters) - British waste management company Shanks Group Plc posted a 29 percent fall in full-year underlying profit as a slump in construction market hurt its solid waste business.

Shanks said underlying pretax profit fell to 26 million pounds ($39.59 million) in the year ended March 31, from 37.3 million pounds.

Revenue fell to 670 million pounds from 750.1 million pounds.