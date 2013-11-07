FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanks first-half profit rises as cost cutting bears fruit
November 7, 2013

Shanks first-half profit rises as cost cutting bears fruit

Nov 7 (Reuters) - British waste management company Shanks Group Plc posted a 9 percent rise in first-half profit as its hazardous waste business performed strongly and it reaped the benefits of cost cutting at its European solid waste business.

Shanks, which reprocesses commercial, industrial and construction waste, said the European solid waste market remained challenging but the cost cutting, along with profits from other businesses, had kept the company on track to meet full-year expectations.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 18.3 million pounds ($29.42 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 16.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 325.3 million pounds.

