BRIEF-Shanks sees no material impact from fire at Frog Island facility
August 7, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shanks sees no material impact from fire at Frog Island facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shanks Group Plc :

* Fire at Elwa Frog Island MBT facility

* Announces that there was a fire on Monday at its Frog Island facility and that business continuity plans have been implemented and are working well

* There were no injuries and fire was brought under control without risk to public

* Impact of fire is currently not expected to be material to financial performance of group

* Assessing extent of damage at site, which will be fully repaired, and will report on recommissioning progress in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SKS.L JLEN.L]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
