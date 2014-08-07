BRIEF-Shanks sees no material impact from fire at Frog Island facility

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shanks Group Plc :
* Fire at Elwa Frog Island MBT facility
* Announces that there was a fire on Monday at its Frog Island facility and that business continuity plans have been implemented and are working well
* There were no injuries and fire was brought under control without risk to public
* Impact of fire is currently not expected to be material to financial performance of group
* Assessing extent of damage at site, which will be fully repaired, and will report on recommissioning progress in due course