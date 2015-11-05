FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Shanshui Cement uncertain about financing onshore debt repayment
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 5, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

China Shanshui Cement uncertain about financing onshore debt repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China Shanshui Cement has been unable to raise sufficient funds to repay onshore debt that is coming due on November 12 and is uncertain about financing the repayment, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

In the statement to the Hong Kong exchange, the company said such a default on onshore debt could trigger cross default provisions on various financial facilities including the bonds due 2020.

The $500 million bond fell 3 points in price to 89/91 cents on the dollar after the announcement. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.