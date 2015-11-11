FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Shanshui Cement to apply for liquidation as debt default certain
#Bankruptcy News
November 11, 2015

China Shanshui Cement to apply for liquidation as debt default certain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The board of China Shanshui Cement said it has decided to apply for provisional liquidation after determining that the company will default on onshore debt payments due Thursday.

The petition to wind up the company will constitute an event of default for its 2020 notes and trigger an accelerated repayment clause for the $500 million bonds.

The bonds, which were trading at around 80 cents on the dollar overnight, plunged to 50 cents on Wednesday after the announcement.

Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
