BASIS POINT-China's Shantou seeks $1.7 bln loan for city development project

(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters Basis Point) - Shantou is seeking an Rmb11bn (US$1.73bn) 15-year loan for a comprehensive development project in its eastern economic zone, banking sources said.

China Development Bank is the mandated lead arranger of the facility, which will be borrowed via CCCC (Shantou) Donghai‘an New City Investment & Construction Co Ltd. Sources said CDB will hold 60% of the amount and that major Chinese banks are seeking internal credit approval to split the remaining 40%.

The facility offers a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.

The borrower is a special purpose vehicle set up by Hong Kong- and Shanghai-listed China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) . CCCC is the guarantor of the loan, according to a company announcement.

The Rmb11bn loan is also for refinancing a Rmb2bn short-term loan for the same project, the announcement said.

According to CCCC’s website, the development project includes the construction of three separate areas in Shantou’s eastern economic zone, spanning 13 kilometres from east to west, with a total investment of Rmb16.1bn.

Shantou is a coastal city in Guangdong province, southern China. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)