Oct 21 (Reuters) - Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd

* Says Jan-Sept net profit down 4.61 percent y/y at 1.19 billion yuan ($195 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bag93v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0968 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)