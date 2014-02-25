Shape Security raises $40 mln as Norwest, Sierra invest in firm

BOSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norwest Venture Partners led a $40 million investment in Shape Security, a Mountain View, California-based startup that sells technology to protect websites from cyber attacks.

Other investors include Sierra Ventures and existing shareholders Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Venrock, Google Inc’s Google Ventures, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt’s TomorrowVentures and Allegis Capital.

Shape Security has raised $66 million to date. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)