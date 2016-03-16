Breakingviews: An activist loss marks a win for all shareholders

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activist-backed directors are keeping their loyalties straight. Investor Thomas Sandell handpicked four of 12 directors at Bob Evans, only to see the board nix his breakup plan for the U.S. restaurant chain. It’s reassuring that even representatives of pushy shareholders can put the company’s interests first.

Such fealty cannot be taken for granted. Last month, the Delaware Chancery Court had to remind information-technology firm NavLink that all board members, including those at odds with their colleagues, have a right to see company emails and other documents, so long as they’re kept confidential.

Directors can even share that material with a stockholder who appoints them. In 2013, the Delaware court ordered Morgans Hotel Group to give a board member representing OTK Associates confidential documents, even though the investment firm was planning a proxy contest.

Problems can arise when the interests of the company and a big stockholder diverge. Directors who side with the shareholder that put them on the board risk a serious breach of duty. That’s a powerful incentive for independence.

Sandell, for example, counted on his eponymous firm’s nominees to the Bob Evans board to force a separation of packaged food from restaurants. Instead, the directors rejected the idea last March, concluding that the food division was too small to survive alone and that high taxes would make a deal too pricey. Sandell is now contemplating another proxy contest.

The display of backbone - assuming the financial analysis is sound - echoes one at Airgas. Rival Air Products and Chemicals probably felt confident its $6 billion takeover bid would succeed after it landed three directors at Airgas in 2010. They voted against the acquisition, however, and in favor of preserving a poison pill. Airgas shares now trade at twice what Air Products offered.

Companies have reason to be vigilant, though. Conflict of interest questions arose last year when investor Harry Wilson struck a deal with hedge funds to take a seat on the General Motors board and share in the investors’ profit. The record so far suggests, however, that directors have done a decent job putting fears of any divided allegiances to rest. Along with Bob Evans and Airgas, boards at least have some good examples to follow.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. food and restaurant chain Bob Evans should hire an investment bank to advise it on breaking up the company, activist investor Sandell Asset Management said on March 4 in a U.S securities filing.

- Sandell is the fourth-largest shareholder of Bob Evans, with 6.7 percent of its stock, and has been pushing for a sale of the packaged-foods business, which the firm says could fetch more than $950 million.

- The activist investor won four seats on the Bob Evans board in a 2014 proxy contest, but failed to win approval of the breakup plan last year.