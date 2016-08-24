FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sharjah Islamic Bank plans benchmark dollar sukuk issue
August 24, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank plans benchmark dollar sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sharjah Islamic Bank will begin investor meetings on Aug. 29 for a potential benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, the lender said on Wednesday.

The meetings will be held in Asia and Europe, the bank said in a bourse statement, adding that the issue would be subject to market conditions. Benchmark usually means at least $500 million in size.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, KFH Capital, Maybank, Noor Bank, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered will arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

