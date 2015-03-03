FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharjah Islamic Bank to meet investors for potential dollar benchmark sukuk
March 3, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank to meet investors for potential dollar benchmark sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Sharjah Islamic Bank is planning to meet fixed income investors starting Thursday ahead of a potential U.S. dollar benchmark sukuk issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The United Arab Emirates-based bank has picked Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank , Emirates NBD, HSBC, KFH Investment and Standard Chartered to arrange the sukuk sale, it showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Investor meetings will be held in Asia and Europe, and a transaction will follow subject to market conditions, as per the document.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
