Govt of Sharjah to raise $500 mln sukuk, to price as early as Weds - leads
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 20, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Govt of Sharjah to raise $500 mln sukuk, to price as early as Weds - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The emirate of Sharjah will raise $500 million through a five-year sukuk transaction, which could price as early as Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The sovereign is currently retaining the pricing, as announced on Tuesday, in the area of 250 basis points over midswaps for the Islamic bond, the document showed.

Sharjah finished roadshows on Monday in London, following investor meetings in the Middle East and Asia last week.

Sharjah, rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Standard & Poor‘s, has appointed Bank Of Sharjah, Barclays, Commerzbank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and Sharjah Islamic Bank to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

